Macroview Investment Management LLC Takes $407,000 Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,730 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 2,142.9% in the third quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 314 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AXP. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on American Express from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $167.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on American Express from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on American Express from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.50.

In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $143,930.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,860. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,149,991.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $189.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,170,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,730,913. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $137.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $169.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.80. American Express has a 1-year low of $140.91 and a 1-year high of $189.51.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 13.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s payout ratio is 22.51%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

