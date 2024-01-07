Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Free Report) (TSE:MG) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $58.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $73.00.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Magna International from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. CIBC upped their target price on Magna International from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperformer rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Magna International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 25th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Magna International from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Magna International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Magna International has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.87.

Get Magna International alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on MGA

Magna International Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:MGA opened at $56.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.73. Magna International has a 1-year low of $46.71 and a 1-year high of $68.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.09.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. Magna International’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Magna International will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magna International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.97%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGA. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Magna International in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Magna International in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Magna International by 332.9% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in shares of Magna International by 323.5% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Magna International by 131.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 62.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Magna International

(Get Free Report)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.