Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.33.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MGY. Mizuho decreased their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Performance

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $21.03 on Friday. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $18.72 and a 52 week high of $24.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 41.62%. The business had revenue of $315.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.91%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magnolia Oil & Gas

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGY. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 31,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 46,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.