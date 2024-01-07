Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Position Reduced by Hills Bank & Trust Co

Hills Bank & Trust Co decreased its position in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 21 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 19 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MKL. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Markel Group from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Markel Group from $1,650.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $1,275.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,462.50.

In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,311.92 per share, with a total value of $131,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,016,721.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,311.92 per share, with a total value of $131,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,016,721.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham acquired 21 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,320.81 per share, with a total value of $27,737.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,688.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 197 shares of company stock valued at $259,361. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group stock traded down $8.70 on Friday, reaching $1,426.43. 74,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,279. The stock has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Markel Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,186.56 and a twelve month high of $1,560.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,398.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,434.86.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.00 by ($4.44). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Markel Group had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 8.68%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Markel Group Inc. will post 80.27 EPS for the current year.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

