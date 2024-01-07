Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by Hills Bank & Trust Co

Hills Bank & Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 981 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 40.5% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth about $36,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth about $43,000. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MMC traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $190.84. 1,779,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,622,199. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.86 and a fifty-two week high of $202.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.91.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 15.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO John Jude Jones sold 4,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total value of $947,636.64. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,392.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MMC shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $226.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.71.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

