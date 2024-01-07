Masco (NYSE:MAS) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masco (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

MAS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Masco from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on Masco from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Masco from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $64.40.

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $65.03 on Thursday. Masco has a 12-month low of $46.69 and a 12-month high of $69.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.12.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. Masco had a negative return on equity of 1,363.56% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Masco will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.06%.

In related news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total value of $1,689,646.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 70,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,385,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $1,559,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,147.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total transaction of $1,689,646.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 70,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,385,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the second quarter worth $35,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 270.6% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of Masco by 180.7% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Masco by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

