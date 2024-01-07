Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by Castleview Partners LLC

Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,880 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up about 1.1% of Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,123.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,123.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total transaction of $47,489,249.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,424,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,150,222,216.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 507,264 shares of company stock valued at $195,418,895 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE MA opened at $419.42 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $340.21 and a one year high of $428.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $408.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $401.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $11.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MA. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $441.00 to $432.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $453.65.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

