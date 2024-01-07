Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Price Target Cut to $67.00

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $83.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Matador Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $71.89.

Matador Resources Stock Up 1.0 %

MTDR stock opened at $56.01 on Wednesday. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $42.04 and a 12-month high of $69.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.88.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The energy company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $772.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.33 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 23.09%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This is an increase from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is currently 11.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Matador Resources news, Director Timothy E. Parker purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.13 per share, for a total transaction of $260,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,257 shares in the company, valued at $4,131,667.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.30 per share, for a total transaction of $108,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 24,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,789.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy E. Parker acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.13 per share, with a total value of $260,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 79,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,131,667.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 1.4% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 13,851 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,910 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 82.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 444 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 3.0% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,964 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in Matador Resources by 11.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,112 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company Profile



Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

