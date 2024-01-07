McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Acquired by WESPAC Advisors LLC

WESPAC Advisors LLC increased its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 37.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 647 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in McKesson by 324.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,235,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,584 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at about $633,960,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 94,078.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 596,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,628,000 after purchasing an additional 595,518 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in McKesson in the second quarter valued at about $213,522,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in McKesson by 53.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,399,000 after purchasing an additional 320,588 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $6,732,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,853,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total transaction of $6,732,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,853,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,561,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,408 shares in the company, valued at $30,333,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,678 shares of company stock worth $13,438,522 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on MCK. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on McKesson from $427.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on McKesson in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.31.

McKesson Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $478.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $458.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $438.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.48. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $331.75 and a twelve month high of $485.22.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.11 by $0.12. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 241.79% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $77.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 27.25 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.80%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

