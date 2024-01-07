McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $537.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MCK. StockNews.com downgraded McKesson from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on McKesson from $427.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on McKesson in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an equal weight rating and a $502.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $489.31.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of MCK opened at $478.19 on Wednesday. McKesson has a 52-week low of $331.75 and a 52-week high of $485.22. The firm has a market cap of $63.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $458.15 and its 200-day moving average is $438.12.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.11 by $0.12. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 241.79% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $77.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.06 EPS. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that McKesson will post 27.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 9.80%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 10,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $4,839,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,007,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total value of $304,431.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,169.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 10,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $4,839,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,007,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,678 shares of company stock valued at $13,438,522 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of McKesson

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kendall Capital Management increased its holdings in McKesson by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC increased its holdings in McKesson by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in McKesson by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 144,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,791,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in McKesson by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in McKesson by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 26,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,597,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

