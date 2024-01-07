MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by RWC Asset Management LLP

RWC Asset Management LLP lowered its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. MercadoLibre accounts for 1.8% of RWC Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $27,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 25,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 89.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 2nd quarter worth $5,466,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 6,564.6% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 665,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,508,000 after acquiring an additional 655,208 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 3,796.9% in the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 200,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,696,000 after acquiring an additional 195,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on MELI. Bank of America upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,550.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,625.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,752.50.

MercadoLibre Price Performance

NASDAQ:MELI traded up $19.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,538.83. 306,561 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,218. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,513.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,345.15. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $847.01 and a 1 year high of $1,660.00. The company has a market cap of $77.80 billion, a PE ratio of 78.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.56.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 44.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 22.8 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.