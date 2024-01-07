Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Cut to Underperform at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $30.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $35.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MRCY. Bank of America restated an underperform rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Mercury Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.71.

Mercury Systems stock opened at $33.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.55, a PEG ratio of 37.80 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.31. Mercury Systems has a 52 week low of $28.90 and a 52 week high of $59.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $180.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.16 million. Mercury Systems had a negative net margin of 5.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.17%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP James Mitch Stevison sold 1,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $63,726.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,352,601.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Allen Couture sold 2,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total value of $98,713.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,516,916.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Mitch Stevison sold 1,642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $63,726.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,352,601.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 343,948 shares of company stock valued at $11,497,640 and sold 4,431 shares valued at $170,963. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 25.6% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,749,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,905 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,793,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,402,000 after buying an additional 15,536 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,615,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,296,000 after buying an additional 429,532 shares during the last quarter. JANA Partners Management LP bought a new position in Mercury Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $174,518,000. Finally, Jana Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 120.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 4,394,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,011,000 after buying an additional 2,401,242 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

