Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Acquires 8,043 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,043 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $8,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 975.6% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 444.4% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.08. 7,799,965 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,057,186. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $86.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 27.82%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.47%.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi bought 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,655.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered NextEra Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.14.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

