Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Buys 6,635 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA lifted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,919 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,635 shares during the period. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in PayPal by 108.7% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in PayPal in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Lauer Wealth LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in PayPal in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.16.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In other news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.12. 17,387,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,563,304. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.51. The company has a market capitalization of $66.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.45. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

