Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Buys 724 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,930 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks comprises 1.3% of Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $9,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Pacific Financial boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 421.7% in the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 120 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.67.

Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $282.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,856,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,175,048. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $277.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.21 billion, a PE ratio of 160.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.27. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.22 and a 12 month high of $318.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.05, for a total transaction of $8,749,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,511,567 shares in the company, valued at $367,386,359.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total transaction of $762,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,625,121.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.05, for a total value of $8,749,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,386,359.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 420,440 shares of company stock worth $112,671,559. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

