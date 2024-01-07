Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Increases Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 56.2% in the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% during the second quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 62.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.5% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.39. 4,304,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,848,588. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.59 and a 200 day moving average of $98.48. The firm has a market cap of $72.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $110.55.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

