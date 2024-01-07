Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Purchases 300 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,899 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises 1.8% of Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $13,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its position in Broadcom by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 1,467 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 1,655.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,354,000 after purchasing an additional 7,998 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd grew its position in Broadcom by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 68,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $44,008,000 after purchasing an additional 11,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,049.28. 2,201,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,272,981. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $998.64 and its 200-day moving average is $910.66. The firm has a market cap of $491.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $549.99 and a twelve month high of $1,151.82.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 43.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total value of $2,232,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,380 shares in the company, valued at $101,980,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total value of $156,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,235 shares in the company, valued at $3,539,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total transaction of $2,232,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,980,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,943 shares of company stock worth $47,543,682. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on AVGO. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $990.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 4th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $944.67.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

