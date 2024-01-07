Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Reduces Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA cut its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $1,152,368.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at $8,046,653.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $3,002,091.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,715.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $1,152,368.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,046,653.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 349,315 shares of company stock worth $19,805,715 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Coca-Cola Stock Performance
KO stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.67. 10,403,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,446,661. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $257.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.60. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $51.55 and a 1-year high of $64.99.
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.44% and a net margin of 23.92%. On average, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.90%.
Coca-Cola Profile
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
