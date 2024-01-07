Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Sells 1,064 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA cut its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in RTX were worth $847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP bought a new stake in RTX in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in RTX in the third quarter worth about $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in RTX by 136.5% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in RTX in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RTX in the first quarter worth about $51,000. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Price Performance

RTX traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $85.38. 5,447,675 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,245,030. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.44. The firm has a market cap of $122.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.91. RTX Co. has a one year low of $68.56 and a one year high of $108.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. RTX had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. RTX’s payout ratio is 109.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RTX has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Redburn Atlantic cut RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Barclays cut RTX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on RTX from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on RTX from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.21.

Read Our Latest Report on RTX

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.