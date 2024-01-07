Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.
Minerva Neurosciences Stock Performance
Shares of NERV opened at $6.20 on Wednesday. Minerva Neurosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $13.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.78 and its 200 day moving average is $7.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 0.37.
Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.26). As a group, research analysts forecast that Minerva Neurosciences will post -4.26 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Minerva Neurosciences
Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone (MIN-101) for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia, currently submitted an New Drug Application (NDA); and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.
