Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Minerva Neurosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NERV opened at $6.20 on Wednesday. Minerva Neurosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $13.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.78 and its 200 day moving average is $7.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 0.37.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.26). As a group, research analysts forecast that Minerva Neurosciences will post -4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Minerva Neurosciences

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 150,466.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,514 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 914.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 5,167 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Minerva Neurosciences in the second quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone (MIN-101) for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia, currently submitted an New Drug Application (NDA); and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

