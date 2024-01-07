Mizuho Lowers Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Price Target to $34.00

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

OHI has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set a sector perform rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.54.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors Price Performance

Omega Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

NYSE:OHI opened at $30.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65 and a beta of 0.93. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 52-week low of $25.61 and a 52-week high of $34.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.33 and a 200 day moving average of $31.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a current ratio of 6.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is an increase from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.82%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 279.17%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $893,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 461,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,315,000 after acquiring an additional 38,975 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,867,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,156,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,927 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 80,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 38,660 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.