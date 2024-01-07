Mizuho Raises Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Price Target to $31.00

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Mizuho from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

HASI has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.20.

Shares of HASI stock opened at $25.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.36 and its 200 day moving average is $23.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.79, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.90. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 12 month low of $13.22 and a 12 month high of $39.67. The company has a current ratio of 19.73, a quick ratio of 19.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is 415.79%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,904,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,378,000 after buying an additional 1,847,577 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,702,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599,641 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,018,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,457,000 after purchasing an additional 956,500 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,856,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,772,000 after purchasing an additional 498,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,898,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,727 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

