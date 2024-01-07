Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Mohawk Industries from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $118.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an underweight rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $105.63.

Mohawk Industries Stock Performance

Shares of MHK stock opened at $103.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.94. Mohawk Industries has a 12 month low of $76.02 and a 12 month high of $130.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 1.32.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.07. Mohawk Industries had a negative net margin of 4.88% and a positive return on equity of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total transaction of $2,158,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,028. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total value of $517,495.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,387.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total transaction of $2,158,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,779 shares of company stock valued at $2,699,406 over the last ninety days. 17.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MHK. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 124.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 7,444 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 44.9% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Kinney Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kinney Asset Management LLC now owns 252,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,017,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

