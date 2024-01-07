Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.40.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TAP. StockNews.com began coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Wednesday, October 4th.

Molson Coors Beverage Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $61.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $48.49 and a 1 year high of $70.90. The company has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.74.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.39. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 142.61%.

Institutional Trading of Molson Coors Beverage

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KWB Wealth boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 4,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 39,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 73.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

Featured Stories

