Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.77.

MNST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Monster Beverage from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $57.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.75, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.76. Monster Beverage has a 1 year low of $47.13 and a 1 year high of $60.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.42.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 22.62%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Monster Beverage will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $1,655,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,056 shares in the company, valued at $3,314,490.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $1,655,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,314,490.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,919,419.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,553 shares of company stock valued at $3,850,599 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNST. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

