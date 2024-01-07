Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Acquired by Zenyatta Capital Management LP

Zenyatta Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 766.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 57,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley comprises approximately 2.9% of Zenyatta Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Zenyatta Capital Management LP’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $5,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,059,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,024,589,000 after acquiring an additional 12,321,786 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $956,566,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 125,756.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,641,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $904,714,000 after acquiring an additional 10,632,735 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 96,878.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,727,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $745,293,000 after acquiring an additional 8,718,086 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth $451,711,000. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley stock traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,974,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,515,503. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.93 and its 200 day moving average is $83.88. The company has a market cap of $153.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $69.42 and a 52-week high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 10.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.93%.

MS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Societe Generale downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.34.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

