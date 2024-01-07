Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics Price Performance

Nabriva Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $45.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nabriva Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nabriva Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV – Free Report) by 102.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 795,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 402,144 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Nabriva Therapeutics worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for oral and IV administration.

Featured Stories

