NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Trading Down 9.8% This Week

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for $3.34 or 0.00007571 BTC on major exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $3.36 billion and $220.07 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.86 or 0.00078909 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00027050 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00022078 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00006870 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001448 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000894 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,004,666,471 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 1,004,666,471 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 3.47711684 USD and is up 6.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 340 active market(s) with $259,380,464.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.