Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Seaview Investment Managers LLC

Seaview Investment Managers LLC lessened its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 94.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,363 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 22,943 shares during the period. Seaview Investment Managers LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 305,647.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,168,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,681,409,000 after purchasing an additional 15,163,167 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,501,762,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 117,939.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $808,575,000 after buying an additional 2,739,725 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $574,761,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,911,686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,175,799,000 after buying an additional 1,240,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total value of $9,838,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,646,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total transaction of $9,838,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,646,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $3,615,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,545,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 160,805 shares of company stock worth $72,583,483. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $430.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $457.25.

Netflix Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $474.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $207.49 billion, a PE ratio of 47.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $464.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $432.39. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $285.33 and a 52 week high of $500.89.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

