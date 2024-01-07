Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 265,411 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 33,543 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Netflix were worth $100,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Down 0.1 %

Netflix stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $474.06. 2,595,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,599,315. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $464.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $432.39. The company has a market cap of $207.49 billion, a PE ratio of 47.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $285.33 and a fifty-two week high of $500.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total value of $189,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,463.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.36, for a total value of $3,142,941.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,822.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total value of $189,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,463.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 160,805 shares of company stock valued at $72,583,483 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. DZ Bank downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $495.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Netflix from $510.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Netflix from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $457.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Netflix

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.