Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) COO Robert D. Atkinson Sells 5,500 Shares

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $226,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,238,396.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Newmont Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $40.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $33.58 and a 52-week high of $60.08.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.06). Newmont had a negative net margin of 7.35% and a positive return on equity of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Newmont

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is -155.34%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Newmont by 1,241.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 242.2% during the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NEM shares. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Newmont from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.41.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Featured Stories

