Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nineteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.90.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NXT. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Nextracker in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Nextracker from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Nextracker in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Nextracker in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company.

Nextracker Stock Performance

Nextracker stock opened at $41.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.36 and its 200-day moving average is $40.01. Nextracker has a fifty-two week low of $28.24 and a fifty-two week high of $49.82.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $573.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.24 million. Nextracker had a net margin of 4.96% and a negative return on equity of 8.13%. As a group, research analysts predict that Nextracker will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Nextracker

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Nextracker by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Nextracker by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Nextracker by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nextracker by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Nextracker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

Nextracker Company Profile

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

