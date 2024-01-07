North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Cuts Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH lessened its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,874 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 958 shares during the period. Ross Stores accounts for approximately 2.4% of North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $11,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in Ross Stores by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 6,685 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1.5% during the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 15,016 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 0.9% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 107,895 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $12,187,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1.3% during the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 165,200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $18,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,077,953 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $347,655,000 after purchasing an additional 44,722 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ROST shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.05.

Ross Stores Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Ross Stores stock traded down $0.77 on Friday, hitting $134.50. 1,665,721 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,987,162. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.00 and a 52 week high of $139.32. The company has a market cap of $45.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.05.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 38.83%. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.53%.

About Ross Stores

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.