North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Invests $9.69 Million in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH purchased a new stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,690,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paul Damon & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of ASML by 66.0% during the third quarter. Paul Damon & Associates Inc. now owns 629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 13.0% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 0.7% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 8.5% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 2.9% during the third quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASML stock traded up $3.05 on Friday, reaching $703.34. 579,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 814,263. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $563.99 and a twelve month high of $771.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $695.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $668.37.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.23. ASML had a return on equity of 73.29% and a net margin of 28.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. Analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.5337 per share. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.23%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Susquehanna cut their target price on ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $795.50.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

