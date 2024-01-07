Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research cut shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Wolfe Research currently has $85.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Northern Trust from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $71.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Northern Trust from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Northern Trust from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Northern Trust from $69.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.68.

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $83.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.01. Northern Trust has a 12-month low of $62.44 and a 12-month high of $100.25. The firm has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.12.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.01). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Northern Trust will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 56.93%.

In other news, CEO Michael O’grady acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.10 per share, with a total value of $1,302,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 219,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,307,612.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Michael O’grady acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.10 per share, with a total value of $1,302,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 219,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,307,612.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jason J. Tyler purchased 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.55 per share, for a total transaction of $87,142.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,077 shares in the company, valued at $2,651,520.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 26,351 shares of company stock valued at $1,711,316. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Northern Trust by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 408 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Northern Trust by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 496 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 81.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

