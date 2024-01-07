NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Receives $18.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NS shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NuStar Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on NuStar Energy in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

Get NuStar Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on NS

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NuStar Energy by 44.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,939 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuStar Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 1,610.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 6,952.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy in the second quarter valued at about $87,000. 56.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NuStar Energy stock opened at $18.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. NuStar Energy has a fifty-two week low of $14.41 and a fifty-two week high of $19.32.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 131.79% and a net margin of 18.29%. The firm had revenue of $410.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.58 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NuStar Energy will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

NuStar Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 307.70%.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the transportation terminalling and storage of petroleum products and renewable fuels, and transportation of anhydrous ammonia in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing segments. The Pipeline segment engages in the transportation of refined products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NuStar Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuStar Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.