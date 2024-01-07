Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG) Stake Lessened by High Note Wealth LLC

High Note Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,846 shares during the quarter. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 1.9% of High Note Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. High Note Wealth LLC owned 1.35% of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $4,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $115,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 4,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter.

Get Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of BATS NUMG traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.50. The company had a trading volume of 19,801 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.50. The stock has a market cap of $384.75 million, a PE ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 1.10. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $31.52.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NUMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of mid-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUMG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.