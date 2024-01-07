Oak Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Oak Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,603 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 12,475 shares during the period. Comcast makes up approximately 1.5% of Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.8% during the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,102 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its stake in Comcast by 10.2% in the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 2,572 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.7% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,950 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.6% in the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 15,449 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Scotiabank downgraded Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.95.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA opened at $43.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.58. The stock has a market cap of $173.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.01. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $34.63 and a one year high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

