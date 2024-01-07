Oak Asset Management LLC Has $854,000 Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Oak Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,861 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,643 shares during the period. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter valued at $301,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 31.5% during the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 8,831 shares during the last quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank bought a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter valued at $832,000. Advisory Resource Group boosted its position in AT&T by 2.5% during the second quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 43,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter valued at $1,010,000. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:T opened at $17.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $124.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.60. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.34.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -72.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on T. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Scotiabank raised shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.68.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

