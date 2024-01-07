Oak Asset Management LLC Purchases 205 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Oak Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 179.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total transaction of $1,690,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,742,676. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $716,724.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,499,212. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total transaction of $1,690,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,742,676. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,598 shares of company stock valued at $7,517,269. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.93.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Waste Management

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $177.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $173.24 and a 200 day moving average of $165.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.71. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.31 and a 12-month high of $181.48.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.56%.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.