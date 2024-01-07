Oak Asset Management LLC Sells 1,298 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Oak Asset Management LLC cut its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 138,211 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the period. Intel makes up about 2.1% of Oak Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its position in Intel by 173.6% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $26,761,000 after purchasing an additional 342,649 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in Intel by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 26.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $290,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC raised Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.39.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Trading Up 0.0 %

INTC stock opened at $46.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.91. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.73 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The firm has a market cap of $197.69 billion, a PE ratio of -117.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.00%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

