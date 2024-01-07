Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Stock Rating Lowered by Mizuho

Mizuho downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $63.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on OXY. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wolfe Research cut Occidental Petroleum from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com cut Occidental Petroleum from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.41.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of OXY opened at $58.94 on Wednesday. Occidental Petroleum has a 12-month low of $55.12 and a 12-month high of $67.93. The firm has a market cap of $51.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 18.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 15.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 3,200,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.55 per share, with a total value of $181,005,183.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 238,533,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,489,051,837.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 11,447,143 shares of company stock valued at $677,246,135 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Occidental Petroleum

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

