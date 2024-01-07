Oldfield Partners LLP Increases Holdings in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Oldfield Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) by 31.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Allegiant Travel comprises approximately 0.4% of Oldfield Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Oldfield Partners LLP owned approximately 0.17% of Allegiant Travel worth $2,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALGT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 220.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,330,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $150,485,000 after acquiring an additional 915,511 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,590,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,116,000 after buying an additional 271,378 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 549,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,540,000 after buying an additional 188,649 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Allegiant Travel in the 1st quarter worth $6,669,000. Finally, EA Series Trust bought a new position in Allegiant Travel in the 2nd quarter worth $6,286,000. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Allegiant Travel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALGT traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.99. 175,795 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,767. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.68. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $54.87 and a 1 year high of $130.93.

Allegiant Travel Cuts Dividend

Allegiant Travel ( NASDAQ:ALGT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $565.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.69 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ALGT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALGT

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 3,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total value of $224,737.60. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 93,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,732,763.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Allegiant Travel news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 3,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total value of $224,737.60. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 93,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,732,763.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Keny Frank Wilper sold 1,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.10, for a total transaction of $90,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 12,059 shares in the company, valued at $857,394.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Allegiant Travel Profile

(Free Report)

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2023, it operated a fleet of 122 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.