Oldfield Partners LLP Invests $1.15 Million in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Oldfield Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 43,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,000. Ally Financial accounts for approximately 0.2% of Oldfield Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sessa Capital IM L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 426.5% during the first quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 9,493,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,979,000 after purchasing an additional 7,689,915 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Ally Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,749,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,424,000 after buying an additional 281,795 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Ally Financial by 18.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,343,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,677,000 after buying an additional 1,281,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Ally Financial by 4.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,364,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,930,000 after buying an additional 299,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Ally Financial by 195.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,058,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,137,000 after buying an additional 4,005,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Ally Financial from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Ally Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. TD Cowen began coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Ally Financial from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

Ally Financial Price Performance

Shares of ALLY traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.18. The stock had a trading volume of 5,585,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,884,633. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.58 and a 12 month high of $35.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.15.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 14.64%. Ally Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.