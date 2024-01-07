Oldfield Partners LLP Reduces Stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Oldfield Partners LLP lessened its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,741,400 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the period. Southwest Airlines comprises approximately 11.4% of Oldfield Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Oldfield Partners LLP owned 0.46% of Southwest Airlines worth $74,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.0% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,067 shares of the airline’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.6% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,639 shares of the airline’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 50,213 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.4% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 75,325 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,728,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.4% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,166 shares of the airline’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of LUV traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.15. 10,492,542 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,859,261. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.64. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $21.91 and a 52 week high of $39.53. The company has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.87, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.19.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The airline reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is currently 96.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LUV. Melius cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. BNP Paribas cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.88.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Stories

