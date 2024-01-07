Oldfield Partners LLP Sells 8,200 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Oldfield Partners LLP lowered its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,165,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the quarter. Citigroup comprises approximately 13.7% of Oldfield Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Oldfield Partners LLP owned about 0.11% of Citigroup worth $89,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 115.0% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in Citigroup by 573.3% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:C traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.33. 16,856,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,460,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.17 and a 1-year high of $54.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.59. The firm has a market cap of $103.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.57.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on C. StockNews.com began coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Citigroup from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Citigroup from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Citigroup from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on C

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In related news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $1,142,383.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 410,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,673,039.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Citigroup

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.