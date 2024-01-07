Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued an underweight rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock.

OMCL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research lowered Omnicell from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Omnicell from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Benchmark dropped their price target on Omnicell from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Omnicell from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Shares of OMCL stock opened at $33.87 on Wednesday. Omnicell has a 52-week low of $28.72 and a 52-week high of $77.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -43.99, a PEG ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.69.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $298.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.53 million. Omnicell had a positive return on equity of 3.10% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. On average, analysts predict that Omnicell will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Omnicell by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 566,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,325,000 after purchasing an additional 184,213 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Omnicell by 15.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,137,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,374,000 after purchasing an additional 674,824 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Omnicell in the third quarter worth about $78,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Omnicell by 100.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 100,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,525,000 after purchasing an additional 50,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in Omnicell in the third quarter worth about $2,517,000. Institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

