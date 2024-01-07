Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 12th.

Onconova Therapeutics Stock Down 0.7 %

Onconova Therapeutics stock opened at $0.74 on Wednesday. Onconova Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.69 and its 200 day moving average is $0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $15.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.48.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,930.97% and a negative return on equity of 95.43%. The company had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Onconova Therapeutics will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Onconova Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 140.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 321,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 188,116 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 147.0% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 46,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 27,396 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 154.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 37,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 622,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 110,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.85% of the company’s stock.

About Onconova Therapeutics

Get Free Report

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer in the United States. It has two clinical-stage programs, including narazaciclib, a multi-targeted kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I study for solid tumors, as well as hematological malignancies as a single agent or in combination with other anti-cancer therapies; and oral rigosertib alone or in combination with PD-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase I/IIa study for the treatment of progressive K-Ras mutated non-small cell lung cancer.

