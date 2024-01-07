Onex Co. (ONEXF) to Issue Dividend of $0.07 on January 31st

Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, December 29th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of 0.0727 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th.
Onex Price Performance
Onex stock opened at $66.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.03. Onex has a 12 month low of $43.80 and a 12 month high of $70.87.
Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter. Onex had a net margin of 47.28% and a return on equity of 9.60%.
Onex Company Profile
Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.
