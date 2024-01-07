Orchid (OXT) Tops One Day Volume of $4.17 Million

Orchid (OXT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 7th. Over the last seven days, Orchid has traded 14.1% lower against the dollar. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $90.88 million and $4.17 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orchid token can currently be bought for $0.0928 or 0.00000210 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid (OXT) is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,379,108 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com.

Buying and Selling Orchid

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

